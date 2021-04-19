See Games Differently

Super Mario 64 Plus Adds Very Cool Settings And Ideas To Nintendo’s Classic

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 19, 2021 at 11:40 am -
Filed to:mario
single player video gamessuper mariovideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Super Mario 64 Plus Adds Very Cool Settings And Ideas To Nintendo’s Classic
Image: Super Mario 64 Plus
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Super Mario 64 Plus is a modified version of the PC port of Super Mario 64, which takes the original and adds loads of stuff like 60FPS, bug fixes, a ton of in-game options and, best of all, “The ability to continue the level after getting a star.”

Don’t think of it as a completely different Mario 64, then, just a kinder, gentler version of the original, only for a more civilized age. And while the new features are welcome, it’s the extensive options that are the most interesting, as they let you mess with pretty much everything within the game itself, from Mario’s jumping abilities to camera sensitivity to graphics settings.

There’s more information on the project here.

READ MORE:

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • What’s that I see on the horizon? A C&D from Nintendo on yet another good mod for a Super Mario game? Yep… Thanks Kotaku

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.