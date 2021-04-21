See Games Differently

Tales Of Arise Out September 10, Coming To Next-Gen Consoles Too

Published 49 mins ago: April 22, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:bandai namco
Screenshot: Bandai Namco
Tales of Arise, the next game in Bandai Namco’s long-running spikey-haired angst series, will come out on September 10, according to the game’s official Twitter account. Previously announced for PC and last-gen consoles, the action-RPG will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Initially planned to release in 2020, Bandai Namco delayed the game indefinitely last June, with producer Yusuke Tomizawa citing the covid-19 pandemic as one reason. What’s more, Tales of Arise is the first Tales game made on the Unreal 4 development engine, which allows for more graphical firepower but has extended the production cycle.

“We’ve switched to Unreal Engine 4,” Tomizawa told Kotaku in 2019. “We want to bring in new players. That’s where we are starting from and that’s why it’s taken so long.”

READ: Why The Most Recent Tales Game Is Taking So Long

Tales of Arise is the first Tales game since 2016’s Tales of Berseria (which released globally the following year). It appears to have all the Tales greatest hits: a divided world, allusions to “fate,” angst (so much angst). If you’re a fan of the very specific Tales formula, Tales of Arise looks to be exactly that — except prettier than ever.

Via IGN, here’s a new trailer:

About the Author

