The Four Corners Report Into Video Games Is Targeting Microtransactions

After putting out a public survey asking for people “who play video games too much”, the ABC’s Four Corners program has announced their investigation into video games will air next Monday night — and microtransactions are being directly targeted.

The show, called Are You Being Played?, begins with a quote from someone saying they’d spent $4000 on in-game microtransactions. It then features footage of in-game items, Overwatch loot boxes, and footage of a Star Wars: Battlefront 2 loot box being opened.

Senator Jordon Steele-John says “those mechanisms are predatory,” which is likely a redux of his comments from when the Greens Senator chaired the inquiry into microtransactions. It doesn’t sound like the ABC report will focus exclusively on microtransactions — there’s some commentary from someone who talks about being immersed in the game world, and another person saying they are “seeing families being torn apart”.

The original survey from Four Corners originally asked participants about the time they spent playing video games, whether it stopped them from enjoying other activities and if gaming had impacted their relationships and friendships. It was posted towards the tail-end of the pandemic in Australia, when gaming had been a lifeline for many stuck in isolation for months at a time, or those helping to connect with other friends and family while staying safe.

But it sounds like the ABC program has pivoted somewhat from their original angle of video games ruining lives to microtransactions and loot boxes ruining lives. And considering all the red flags and warnings from academics and regulators about loot boxes over the last few years, that’s entirely fair.

The Four Corners program will air live on the ABC on Monday, May 3 at 8.30pm AEST, although it will be uploaded to ABC iView and the Four Corners website after publication.

Here’s the full description of the program: