The LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Volume 2 Trailer Is A Wild Ride

Not traumatised enough from the first season of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS? Well, round 2 is just around the corner.

Netflix has published the official trailer for the second volume of David Fincher’s LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS, showcasing some of the animation styles, settings and themes we can expect from the anthology series. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS was all about showcasing a variety of short sci-fi stories, many of them featuring a good deal of brutality and misery.

The second season/volume, fortunately, seems like it’s veering a little away from the gore. In the official trailer below, there’s a solid amount of focus on drama and the humanity, including a robot that cleans up after a dog, space whales, some real Blade Runner-esque settings, more Pixar-like animation styles, and a story about someone who’s been alive 218 years.

What’ll be interesting is whether Netflix uses LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS season 2 for A/B testing. The platform famously screened the first series of the anthology in four different orders to see which ones were the most successful, which caused a bit of a stir when users began comparing notes online.

Either way, it’ll be fun to see how the second season of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS pans out. It airs internationally on May 14, with a third volume due to air next year.