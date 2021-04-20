See Games Differently

The LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Volume 2 Trailer Is A Wild Ride

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 29 mins ago: April 20, 2021 at 4:57 pm -
Filed to:love death robots
netflix
The LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS Volume 2 Trailer Is A Wild Ride
Image: Netflix
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Not traumatised enough from the first season of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS? Well, round 2 is just around the corner.

Netflix has published the official trailer for the second volume of David Fincher’s LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS, showcasing some of the animation styles, settings and themes we can expect from the anthology series. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS was all about showcasing a variety of short sci-fi stories, many of them featuring a good deal of brutality and misery.

The second season/volume, fortunately, seems like it’s veering a little away from the gore. In the official trailer below, there’s a solid amount of focus on drama and the humanity, including a robot that cleans up after a dog, space whales, some real Blade Runner-esque settings, more Pixar-like animation styles, and a story about someone who’s been alive 218 years.

What’ll be interesting is whether Netflix uses LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS season 2 for A/B testing. The platform famously screened the first series of the anthology in four different orders to see which ones were the most successful, which caused a bit of a stir when users began comparing notes online.

Either way, it’ll be fun to see how the second season of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS pans out. It airs internationally on May 14, with a third volume due to air next year.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.