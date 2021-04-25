The Low Poly Dog From Modern Warfare Is Perfect

It turns out, digital dogs don’t need a lot of polygons to be good boys.

Thanks to the Low Poly Animals Twitter account for sharing this low level of detail model from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. I love this dog. I want to protect this dog. Nobody insult this cute, low poly pup.

Dog (LOD) from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pic.twitter.com/j6Uxsb6JVW — low poly animals (@lowpolyanimals) April 25, 2021

We’ve covered the Low Poly Animals account before. It’s a great account providing a useful service for free. That service? Filling your Twitter timeline with good pictures of low poly creatures. This wonderful Call of Duty dog is just one more reason I’m happy I follow it.

I hope this dog and the 2D flat dog from Ace Combat 7 hang out when they aren’t working in video games.

Gif: Bandai Namco / Kotaku

