The Mortal Kombat Cast Comes to Life in a New Featurette

Germain Lussier

Published 7 hours ago: April 6, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:arcade games
One of the joys of the Mortal Kombat video games is seeing all the characters on the screen together and getting to choose your fighter. The below video isn’t quite that, but the character roll call and look behind the scenes of the action approximates that feeling of infinite possibility.

Mortal Kombat opens in Australian theatres on April 22.

It’s a brand new adaptation of the iconic game series filtered through the eyes of a brand new fighter, Cole Young (Lewis Tan). Cole has mysterious connections to a centuries old tournament that holds the fate of the universe in the balance. Along the way, most of your favourite fighters play a role — and below, you meet them and more.

Director Simon McQuoid talks a big game in this featurette, describing a film that combines all of the brutal action fans have come to expect from Mortal Kombat, along with the heart and emotion that make a movie good. If he can deliver, fans might get more than just one Mortal Kombat. They may get Mortal Kombat movies for a long time coming.

You can check it out on April 22, and come back to Gizmodo for more on Mortal Kombat soon.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

