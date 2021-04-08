See Games Differently

The Nintendo Download: 31 New Games For The Switch This Week

Mike Fahey

Published 3 hours ago: April 8, 2021 at 11:35 pm -
Filed to:cold steel iv
handheld game consolesmahjongmahjong solitairenintendo 3dsnintendo eshopnintendo networknintendo switchnintendo switch onlinepac manrpgtrailsvideo game consoleswii uyoko yuki
The Nintendo Download: 31 New Games For The Switch This Week
Cosy Grove is a daily dose of adorable. (Screenshot: Spry Fox)
Every week, Nintendo releases a list of new games coming to the Switch. It is, almost always, a very long list. This week’s list includes Spry Fox’s Cosy Grove, Switch Online exclusive Pac-Man 99, the Switch version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, and 28 more games, many of which you will care absolutely nothing about.

We started doing The Nintendo Download as a weekly post back when WiiWare launched back in 2008, then sorted petered off after a few years when the game selection became sparse. That is no longer the case. Nintendo regularly adds between 20 and 30 games to the Switch every week, so keeping track might be wise. Also, every week I marvel at the amount of crap dropped on the eShop, and now you can too.

Nintendo’s weekly press release generally highlights a few stand-out games. This week those games are the aforementioned Cosy Grove, Pac-Man 99, and Trails of Cold Steel IV, along with dark comedy RPG Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale and Say No! More, a fun game about learning to let people down.

Here’s what else is coming out this week.

See anything you like? Why or why not? What do you have against Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire?

