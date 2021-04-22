The Nintendo Download: It’s Picross Day, Motherpuzzlers

Another Thursday, another 35+ new games for the Nintendo Switch. This week one of those games is Picross S6. The rest of them? Shantae? MotoGP 21? Dungholes? Not nearly as important.
It must be hard being a Nintendo Switch game released the same day as a new instalment of maths deduction puzzler Picross. It doesn’t matter if you’re a classic like the original Shantae for the Gameboy Advance, a new cute indie like Buildings Have Feelings Too!, or an annual motorcycle racer like MotoGP 21. Compared to Picross, ya basic.
Here are the games coming out for the Switch over the next week or so. Only one of them is Picross.
- Archery Blast
- Asdivine Cross
- ASOBU Tights
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Bamerang
- BraveMatch
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- Dead Dust – Available April 23
- Death end re;Quest – Available April 27
- Dungeon and Gravestone – Available April 23
- Dungholes – Available April 23
- Devil Slayer Raksasi
- Dwarf Journey
- EQI – Available April 23
- Escaping a Kid’s Room ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~
- Get Ogre It
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 – Available April 28
- Infinite Adventures
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopaedia – Available April 23
- Moon Raider – Available April 23
- MotoGP 21
- Mystic Fate
- PICROSS S6
- Road Fury
- Sakura Succubus
- Shantae
- Skyland Rush – Air Raid Attack
- Smelter
- Taiwan Monster Fruit : Prologue – Available April 28
- The Skylia Prophecy – Available April 23
- Touhou Hyouibana ~ Antinomy of Common Flowers.
- Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew – Available April 23
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- War Of Stealth – assassin
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~
