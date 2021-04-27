The PS5’s Screenshot Overlay Is Incredibly Annoying

Last night, I tried to snap multiple rapid-fire screenshots of a [redacted big scary thing] in Returnal, the upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive action game. (Sorry, can’t share ‘em yet. Embargos!) When I looked back at the collection, many of them were tarnished, overlaid by a little box with a check mark and a film reel in the upper right-hand corner. Aw, man.

Basically, whenever you snap a screenshot on PS5, you’ll see this marker on the upper right-hand corner of your screen. It only happens when you’re using the single-press screenshot shortcut — essential for screenshotting action — rather than with the Create button’s more cumbersome pop-up menu. Even more baffling, there’s no apparent way to turn this feature off on a system level.

I understand why the console has this feature, and why it’s on by default. You want to know whether you’ve successfully snapped a screenshot, so it’s helpful to have something informing you that you have, right? In that sense, it works as intended. (In addition to the overlay, the PS5 also makes a small chime noise.) Maybe it lingers a few seconds too long, but it works.

My PS5 is set up for “easy screenshots,” meaning I can take screenshots by pressing the Create button, rather than the default setup of holding it down. As a result — and I didn’t realise this until just last night — some of the screens in library look…

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Kotaku

Like…

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Kotaku

This…

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Kotaku

While this might seem like the most nominal issue of nominal issues, it’s one that will eventually affect pretty much anyone who wants to snap a bunch of screenshots.

I’ve pored over the PS5’s system settings. As far as I can tell, there’s no option to disable the overlay. If you want to take a series of screenshots over a matter of seconds, you’re SOL, confined to the fate of, well, see above. The PS5 gives you robust customisation over video clips (including length and fidelity) and screenshot controls (you can choose from three predetermined setups). But the option to turn off that little checkbox is nowhere to be found. Add it to the wishlist.