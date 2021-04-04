The Week In Games: It’s An Odd, Odd, Odd, Oddworld

This week Oddworld: Soulstorm drops on PS5, PS4, and PC. Get ready to “help” your fellow Mudokons. (You’ll probably get a bunch of them killed. It’s ok. It happens.)
I won’t name any names, but within Kotaku there are some folks who enjoy these games and the world. And then there are others, like me, who have always found them to be boring. I did like Stranger’s Wrath, but beyond that, I don’t get the appeal of the Oddworld games. Still, I will continue my tradition of trying to play new Oddworld games and losing interest after an hour.
For PS5 owners, this latest game, Soulstorm, is going to be free on PS Plus.
Beyond Oddworld: Soulstorm, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, April 5
NGU Industries | PC, Mac
Cute Honey 3 | PC
CyberTaxi | Switch
Tuesday, April 6
Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC
Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch
Breathedge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game | PC
The Slormancer | PC
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | Switch
Wednesday, April 7
- Aron’s Adventure | PC
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure | PC
Thursday, April 8
- Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood | PC, Mac
- What The Dub?! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Potion Party | PS4, Switch, PC
- Before Your Eyes | PC
- Cosy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Viking Vengeance | PC
- First Class Trouble | PC
- Always Sometimes Monsters | Switch
- ISLAND | Switch
- Sakura In Gameland | Switch
- Super Fowlst 2 | Switch
- Legends of Talia: Arcadia | Switch
- Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash | Switch
- Graviter | Switch
- Astro Aqua Kitty | Switch
Friday, April 9
- Luckslinger | Switch, PC
- Say No! More | Switch, PC, Mac
- Tower of Waifus | PC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trailers of Cold Steel IV | PC
- Scars of Summer | PC
- Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge | Switch
- Skyland: Heart of the Mountain | Switch
- Ravensword: Shadowlands | Switch
- Gravity Heroes | Switch
- Toree 3D | Switch
- The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition | Switch
Saturday, April 10
.Cat | Switch
Candy Match Kiddies | Switch
Sunday, April 11
Hike | Switch
