The Week In Games: It’s An Odd, Odd, Odd, Oddworld

This week Oddworld: Soulstorm drops on PS5, PS4, and PC. Get ready to “help” your fellow Mudokons. (You’ll probably get a bunch of them killed. It’s ok. It happens.)

I won’t name any names, but within Kotaku there are some folks who enjoy these games and the world. And then there are others, like me, who have always found them to be boring. I did like Stranger’s Wrath, but beyond that, I don’t get the appeal of the Oddworld games. Still, I will continue my tradition of trying to play new Oddworld games and losing interest after an hour.

For PS5 owners, this latest game, Soulstorm, is going to be free on PS Plus.

Beyond Oddworld: Soulstorm, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 5



NGU Industries | PC, Mac

Cute Honey 3 | PC

CyberTaxi | Switch

Tuesday, April 6

Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC

Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch

Breathedge | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game | PC

The Slormancer | PC

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | Switch

Wednesday, April 7

Aron’s Adventure | PC

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure | PC

Thursday, April 8

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood | PC, Mac

What The Dub?! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Potion Party | PS4, Switch, PC

Before Your Eyes | PC

Cosy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Before Your Eyes | PC

Viking Vengeance | PC

First Class Trouble | PC

Always Sometimes Monsters | Switch

ISLAND | Switch

Sakura In Gameland | Switch

Super Fowlst 2 | Switch

Legends of Talia: Arcadia | Switch

Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash | Switch

Graviter | Switch

Astro Aqua Kitty | Switch

Friday, April 9

Luckslinger | Switch, PC

Say No! More | Switch, PC, Mac

Tower of Waifus | PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trailers of Cold Steel IV | PC

Scars of Summer | PC

Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge | Switch

Skyland: Heart of the Mountain | Switch

Ravensword: Shadowlands | Switch

Gravity Heroes | Switch

Toree 3D | Switch

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition | Switch

Saturday, April 10

.Cat | Switch

Candy Match Kiddies | Switch

Sunday, April 11