See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Nier-ly There

Riley MacLeod

Published 17 mins ago: April 19, 2021 at 6:41 am -
Filed to:gamescom
in video gamesin video gamingtechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamingxbox one
The Week In Games: Nier-ly There
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (Screenshot: Square Enix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

It’s another week, which means another batch of new games. We’ve got some exciting things on the horizon, like NieR Replicant Don’t Make Me Type The Numbers and the next gen version of Judgment. Here are the video games coming this week:

Monday April 19

Tuesday April 20

  • MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X/S
  • Don’t Forget Me | PC

Wednesday April 21

Thursday April 22

  • Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack | PC, PS4, Switch

  • Buildings Have Feelings Too | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

  • MotoGP 21 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC

  • Battle Axe | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

  • Smelter | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Dungeon and Gravestone | PC, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

  • Dead Dust | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

  • Moon Raider | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

  • We Are The Caretakers | PC

Friday April 23

  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Judgment | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.