The Week In Games: Nier-ly There

It’s another week, which means another batch of new games. We’ve got some exciting things on the horizon, like NieR Replicant Don’t Make Me Type The Numbers and the next gen version of Judgment. Here are the video games coming this week:

Monday April 19

Tuesday April 20

MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X/S

Don’t Forget Me | PC

Wednesday April 21



Thursday April 22

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack | PC, PS4, Switch

Buildings Have Feelings Too | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

MotoGP 21 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC

Battle Axe | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Smelter | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Dungeon and Gravestone | PC, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Dead Dust | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Moon Raider | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

We Are The Caretakers | PC

Friday April 23