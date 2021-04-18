The Week In Games: Nier-ly There

It’s another week, which means another batch of new games. We’ve got some exciting things on the horizon, like NieR Replicant Don’t Make Me Type The Numbers and the next gen version of Judgment. Here are the video games coming this week:
Monday April 19
Tuesday April 20
- MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X/S
- Don’t Forget Me | PC
Wednesday April 21
Thursday April 22
Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack | PC, PS4, Switch
Buildings Have Feelings Too | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
MotoGP 21 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC
Battle Axe | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
Smelter | PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Dungeon and Gravestone | PC, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
Dead Dust | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
Moon Raider | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch
We Are The Caretakers | PC
Friday April 23
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Judgment | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia
