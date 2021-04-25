The Week In Games: Pokémon Paparazzi

New Pokemon Snap is out later this week on the Nintendo Switch. So grab your camera and get ready to snap some photos of Pokémon while singing Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi.

I’ll be busy playing Returnal on PS5, but I will get around to New Pokemon Snap eventually. However, will it still be new by the time I play it? I find Nintendo’s continued used of NEW in their names very strange and confusing. It seems like a way to quickly make something feeling dated. Then again, considering how long it took to get a Pokémon Snap sequel, it might be the “new” one for a long, long time.

Besides New Pokémon Snap some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Tuesday, April 27

Ladders by POWGI | PS5, PS4

Death end re;Quest | Switch

Wednesday, April 28

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Second Extinction | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Ladders by POWGI | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Genshin Impact | PS5

Cymatically Muffed | Xbox One

Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue | Switch

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 | Switch

Car Demolition Clicker | Switch

Skeletal Avenger | PC

Thursday, April 29

Secret Neighbour | PS4

Legend of Keepers | Switch, PC, Mac

Before I Forget | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch

Total War: Rome Remastered | PC, Mac

Insurmountable | PC

Farm Manager 2021 | PC

Ladders by POWGI | Switch

WarDogs: Red’s Return | Xbox One

Battle Axe | Switch

Slinki | Switch

Space Warrior | Switch

Fly Together! | Switch

世界の中心で、AIは戦う | Switch

Reknum Cheri Dreamland | Switch

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager | Switch

Castaway Paradise | Switch

Super Glitch Dash | Switch

Friday, April 30

Protocol | Xbox One

Terminator Resistance | PS5

R-Type Final 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Angels with Scaly Wings | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Borris the Rocket | Xbox One

Returnal | PS5

Mystic Fate | Xbox One

New Pokemon Snap | Switch

Ultimate Custom Night | Switch

Super Arcade Soccer | Switch

.