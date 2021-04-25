The Week In Games: Pokémon Paparazzi

New Pokemon Snap is out later this week on the Nintendo Switch. So grab your camera and get ready to snap some photos of Pokémon while singing Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi.
I’ll be busy playing Returnal on PS5, but I will get around to New Pokemon Snap eventually. However, will it still be new by the time I play it? I find Nintendo’s continued used of NEW in their names very strange and confusing. It seems like a way to quickly make something feeling dated. Then again, considering how long it took to get a Pokémon Snap sequel, it might be the “new” one for a long, long time.
Besides New Pokémon Snap some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Tuesday, April 27
-
Ladders by POWGI | PS5, PS4
-
Death end re;Quest | Switch
Wednesday, April 28
-
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
-
Second Extinction | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
-
Ladders by POWGI | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
-
Genshin Impact | PS5
-
Cymatically Muffed | Xbox One
-
Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue | Switch
-
GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 01 to 05 | Switch
-
Car Demolition Clicker | Switch
-
Skeletal Avenger | PC
Thursday, April 29
- Secret Neighbour | PS4
- Legend of Keepers | Switch, PC, Mac
- Before I Forget | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch
- Total War: Rome Remastered | PC, Mac
- Insurmountable | PC
- Farm Manager 2021 | PC
- Ladders by POWGI | Switch
- WarDogs: Red’s Return | Xbox One
- Battle Axe | Switch
- Slinki | Switch
- Space Warrior | Switch
- Fly Together! | Switch
- 世界の中心で、AIは戦う | Switch
- Reknum Cheri Dreamland | Switch
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager | Switch
- Castaway Paradise | Switch
- Super Glitch Dash | Switch
Friday, April 30
-
Protocol | Xbox One
-
Terminator Resistance | PS5
-
R-Type Final 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
-
Angels with Scaly Wings | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
-
Borris the Rocket | Xbox One
-
Returnal | PS5
-
Mystic Fate | Xbox One
-
New Pokemon Snap | Switch
-
Ultimate Custom Night | Switch
-
Super Arcade Soccer | Switch
.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in