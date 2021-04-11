The Week In Games: Shadow Man Remastered

A remastered port of the cult classic N64/PS1 action-adventure game Shadow Man drops later this week on PC.

I only have vague memories of Shadow Man so I’m curious to check it out via this newly remastered edition. But beyond that, there isn’t much else coming out this week. We are in the middle of spring, so it’s usually a bit quiet, but this seems more empty than usual. It seems like a great month to skip buying new games and instead focus on your backlog!

Besides Shadow Man Remaster some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, April 12

Nigate Tale | PC

Tuesday, April 13

Demon Skin | PC

Poison Control | PS4, Switch

Wednesday, April 14

Knight Squad 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Cannon Brawl | Switch

Tasomeachi: Behind the Twilight | PC

Kingdom of Arcadia | Switch

ReactorX | Switch

Isolomus | Switch

Park Inc | Switch

Talespire | PC

Forgotten Fields | PC

Thursday, April 15

Snitchy in Tooki Trouble | Switch

Shadow Man Remastered | PC

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PS4

Rain on Your Parade | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey | PC

Quantum League | PC

Relicta | Switch

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition | Switch

Myastere – Ruins of Deazniff | Switch

Team Troopers | Switch

Godstrike | Switch, PC

Throw It! Animal Park | Switch

Pocoyo Party | Switch

Dragon Audit | Switch

Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami | Switch

Voxel Tycoon | PC, Mac

Sons of Ra | PC

Friday, April 16