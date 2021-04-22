See Games Differently

There’s A Full Console Port Of Virtua Fighter 5 Inside Yakuza

Image: Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
The Yakuza series has contained playable Sega minigames for a while now, from Outrun to Virtua On, but folks digging around in the code for Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Yakuza 6’s new PC release have found something a bit more substantial: basically the entire Xbox 360 version of Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown, which can now be launched and played in its entirety.

Silent, who we last saw fixing Yakuza 0’s lighting on PC, made the discovery, finding that by altering a single flag in the game’s code they could unlock the whole game, where previously by playing it inside Yakuza you’d only be able to jump straight into arcade or vs mode.

There are a few catches, namely that it’s hard to pause the game and saving doesn’t work, but other than that this is 2012’s Virtua 5: Final Showdown, complete with leftover references to Xbox Live.

If you want to jump straight in and try it out, Silent has created a plugin that lets you access the full game from one of Yakuza’s arcades, which you can download here.

And in even better news, they’re also working on ripping games like Virtua Fighter 5 out of Yakuza’s code entirely, so they can launched as separate executables, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on as well.

