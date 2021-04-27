This Is The Coolest Ryu Has Looked In Years

Street Fighter protagonists Ryu and Chun-Li are crossing over to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid on May 25. And while the world warriors’ respective Power Ranger uniforms are fantastic enough on their own, I’m also very much here for the ‘90s throwback the developers revealed for Ryu today.

The answer lies in the heart of… high school? Check out Ryu's Angel Grove Class of '93 alternate costume! pic.twitter.com/ErHK5qs48i — Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid (@Battle4TheGrid) April 27, 2021

The alternate skin imagines what Ryu would look like had he grown up in Angel Grove in 1993. I love the boots and leather jacket, but what really pulls the whole outfit together is the flannel tied around his waist as an accessory. Why did we all stop doing that?

In any case, the existence of Ryu’s casual Battle for the Grid outfit leads me to believe Chun-Li will possibly get the same treatment. Here’s hoping her look is more Clueless than JNCO.