See Games Differently

This Is The Coolest Ryu Has Looked In Years

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: April 28, 2021 at 7:30 am
This Is The Coolest Ryu Has Looked In Years
Gif: nWay
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Street Fighter protagonists Ryu and Chun-Li are crossing over to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid on May 25. And while the world warriors’ respective Power Ranger uniforms are fantastic enough on their own, I’m also very much here for the ‘90s throwback the developers revealed for Ryu today.

The alternate skin imagines what Ryu would look like had he grown up in Angel Grove in 1993. I love the boots and leather jacket, but what really pulls the whole outfit together is the flannel tied around his waist as an accessory. Why did we all stop doing that?

In any case, the existence of Ryu’s casual Battle for the Grid outfit leads me to believe Chun-Li will possibly get the same treatment. Here’s hoping her look is more Clueless than JNCO.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.