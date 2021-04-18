This Week In Games: It’s Judgment Time

If you missed out on Judgment the first time around, this week you have absolutely no reason not to jump back on board.

I’ve argued before how Judgment was basically all the soap opera goodness of Yakuza without sequels of baggage and backstory, except you still get all the wonderful trappings of being in a fictionalised Japan, much like Yakuza. It’s also a little less cartoonish in its characterisation, which should sit nicely with anyone who preferred Ichiban Kasuga’s brand of heroism.

Anyway, Judgment is being re-released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and S this week. Sorry PC fans: Judgment‘s not hitting the PC just yet, although the game’s producer has been confident for a while. And Yakuza‘s continued success ever since the series started hitting PC is surely something SEGA won’t have ignored, particularly given that a fifth of all Yakuza sales have taken place in the last 2 years.

But Judgment isn’t alone. We’re also getting NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 this week, which might be the most annoying game title to have to type out. And if you’re a fan of big RPGs on the Switch, theres’s the Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack, which should keep you going for several weeks. It’s also not a traditional video game as such, but this week also marks the physical release of Magic: The Gathering‘s Strixhaven set too. It’s being added to Magic Online and Magic Arena as well. Picross S6 is dropping too if you’re in need of some puzzles.

If you’re into motorbikes, MotoGP 21 gets a wide release this week, while Call of Duty fans will be eagerly awaiting a major in-game event Thursday Australian time. Given how much Australia likes Call of Duty and Warzone in particular, I can imagine a few ISPs might not be thrilled when they see the inevitable spike in traffic when everyone needs to patch.

Also, Portal fans will be keen to know there’s more Portal puzzles! It’s not an official release, but the community venture Portal Reloaded is out this week. It’s free, too.

Here’s the full roster for the next seven days of video games:

Portal Reloaded | PC

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Judgment | PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S

Picross S6 | Switch

Asdivine Cross | Switch

Colorfall | Switch

The Skylia Prophecy | Switch

Driving World: Nordic Challenge | Switch

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack | PC, PS4, Switch

Buildings Have Feelings Too | PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

MotoGP 21 | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch, PC

Battle Axe | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Smelter | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Dungeon and Gravestone | PC, Xbox, Xbox X/S, Switch

Dead Dust | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Moon Raider | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

We Are The Caretakers | PC

MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X/S

Don’t Forget Me | PC

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia | Xbox One, Xbox X/S, Switch

Unity of Command II – Barbarossa | PC

EQI | Switch

Magic The Gathering: Strixhaven | Physical, Digital (Magic Online, Magic Arena)

Plenty to kick on with, then. Let’s begin the trailers by heading back to (virtual) Kamurocho.

Portal Reloaded looks really good, even though it doesn’t have that classic GlaDOS voiceover. Judgment is excellent, and not having to deal with longer loading times for every cutscene/time you enter a building/new area makes games like those infinitely easier to play.

See anything you like this week?