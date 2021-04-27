Someone’s Gone And Built An Incredibly Realistic Hogwarts In Valheim

A diehard Harry Potter fan has taken their love of the franchise to new heights by recreating Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Valheim, and it’s surprisingly accurate.

Iron Gate Studios — the indie developer behind Valheim — recently asked players to share their “craziest” builds, and obviously, the submissions didn’t disappoint. From a full-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower to a near-perfect reconstruction of Winterfell from Game of Thrones, Valheim users proved they’re not lacking in creativity.

Share a picture of the craziest thing you have built! ???????? — Valheim (@Valheimgame) April 6, 2021

But although these builds are great, they simply don’t compare to Reddit user u/Zabore, who is building a whole damn Hogwarts.

Obviously, the project is still very much a work in progress, but it’s already super impressive, if I do say so myself.

READ MORE Valheim Mod Lets You Do A Real Number On Your Character's Bones

For starters, we’ve got the quidditch pitch, which looks incredibly realistic.

Meanwhile, I can barely build a house in The Sims 4 without forgetting to add a roof. Seriously, look how good this is.

Obviously, it wouldn’t be Hogwarts without Hagrid’s hut. Again, the resemblance is uncanny.

And last, but certainly not least, we’ve got the Great Hall, which, like the name suggests, is pretty great.

The project is only just beginning and Zabore is keen to flesh out the rest of the Hogwarts campus, so here’s hoping they continue to keep us all updated on the now-viral Reddit thread.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t currently allow you to build basements, so we’ll probably be waiting a while before they can put a troll in the dungeon.

Considering Valheim is about to launch the Hearth and Home expansion, which should make in-game builds significantly better, you can only assume Hogwarts will continue to flourish and grow in-game. But with no word on a release date for the expansion just yet, we’ll have to sit tight and admire everyone else’s great builds for a while longer.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go sit in the corner and feel bad about my own builds and how they will never compare to this.