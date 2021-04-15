Wasteland 3’s First Story Expansion Is The Battle Of Steeltown

Coming June 3 to consoles and PCs, The Battle of Steeltown takes Wasteland 3 players to the towering factory complex that creates the weapons, vehicles, robots, and armour that keeps the Patriarch in power. Apparently, it’s got problems, and it’s up to you to solve them.

Workers are striking, bandits are raiding, and the rangers assigned to fix these issues have a choice: save Steeltown, or don’t. Aren’t decision-heavy RPGs grand? Along with the new story, which can be tackled alone or in co-op, The Battle of Steeltown also introduces new features to the game, like stacking status effects, elemental shields, telegraphed attacks, and non-lethal weapons. Toss in new robotic enemies, new armour, and new weapons, and I’ve typed “new” at least six times. Seven if you watch the new trailer below.

The story and goodies expansion will be available for Wasteland 3 on June 3 for $18.