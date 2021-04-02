See Games Differently

Watch Dogs: Legion Will Eventually Get 60 FPS Option On Next-Gen Consoles

Ian Walker

Published 20 mins ago: April 2, 2021 at 11:13 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative workshome video game consolesin video gaminglathieeshe thillainathanplaystation 5postcyberpunkthillainathanubisoftvideo game consolesvideo gameswatch dogswindows gamesxbox series x and series s
Watch Dogs: Legion Will Eventually Get 60 FPS Option On Next-Gen Consoles
Wipe that paint outta your eyes, 60 fps is on the way. (Image: Ubisoft)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

During a recent “ask me anything” session on Reddit, Watch Dogs: Legion live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said that Ubisoft is working on adding a higher framerate option to the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“60 fps for next-gen consoles is in development, and we’ll announce the exact release dates with our future [title updates],” Thillainathan told fans earlier today, a detail that was eventually shared by the game’s official Twitter account.

Unlike many of its contemporaries, Watch Dogs: Legion didn’t launch with a mode that focused on framerate rather than graphical fidelity. Eurogamer reported at the time that configuration files in the PC version indicated 60 frames-per-second gameplay was once in the cards for next-gen consoles despite not making it into the final releases for unknown reasons.

The latest Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap, which covers updates from late April to August 2021, makes no mention of a framerate patch, so players may have to wait until the fall or later for that sweet, buttery-smooth gameplay. Maybe they’ll surprise us, though.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.