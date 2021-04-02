Watch Dogs: Legion Will Eventually Get 60 FPS Option On Next-Gen Consoles

During a recent “ask me anything” session on Reddit, Watch Dogs: Legion live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said that Ubisoft is working on adding a higher framerate option to the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“60 fps for next-gen consoles is in development, and we’ll announce the exact release dates with our future [title updates],” Thillainathan told fans earlier today, a detail that was eventually shared by the game’s official Twitter account.

u/ @WatchDogsInfo asks:

Do you have an ETA on New Game+?

Is there any update on a performance mode which targets 60fps on next generation consoles? Full Response: https://t.co/z0g7fIhOUR See more answers from our Reddit AMA: https://t.co/OiC3TcEiXC pic.twitter.com/2yUNvMdBik — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) April 1, 2021

Unlike many of its contemporaries, Watch Dogs: Legion didn’t launch with a mode that focused on framerate rather than graphical fidelity. Eurogamer reported at the time that configuration files in the PC version indicated 60 frames-per-second gameplay was once in the cards for next-gen consoles despite not making it into the final releases for unknown reasons.

The latest Watch Dogs: Legion roadmap, which covers updates from late April to August 2021, makes no mention of a framerate patch, so players may have to wait until the fall or later for that sweet, buttery-smooth gameplay. Maybe they’ll surprise us, though.