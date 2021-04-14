See Games Differently

Watch The Resident Evil Village Showcase Here

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:capcom
resident evilresident evil village
Watch The Resident Evil Village Showcase Here
Image: Capcom
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Everyone’s favourite lady who steps on people is back. After Nintendo’s latest indie showcase drops on Thursday, Capcom are having another online showing for Resident Evil Village and the Queen of Throwing Vanities Across Bedrooms.

The showcase, likely to be the last before Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, will feature another new gameplay trailer and information direct from the game’s producer and director, Tsuyoshi Kanda and Morimasa Sato.

The Resident Evil Village stream will air from 8:00 am AEST / 7.30 am ACST / 6:00 am AWST / 10:00 am NZST. Like Capcom’s previous newsdump stream for Village, it’ll run through YouTube. You can watch it directly via this link, or through the embed below.

A teaser trailer published earlier in the month added that there would be a “Teaser with Re:Verse”, although the beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse was suspended after matchmaking issues made the game unplayable. It’d be weird if Capcom didn’t provide some kind of update, announcement or apology for what’s going on there.

I’m also just keen to know: who exactly is the main villain of Resident Evil: Village? There’s already been hints showing that Lady Dimitrescu is really working for another character called Mother Miranda, and there’s talk of some kind of ritual or ceremony. There’s a lot of characters we’re yet to meet, so hopefully Friday gives us more info.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.