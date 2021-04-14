Watch The Resident Evil Village Showcase Here

Everyone’s favourite lady who steps on people is back. After Nintendo’s latest indie showcase drops on Thursday, Capcom are having another online showing for Resident Evil Village and the Queen of Throwing Vanities Across Bedrooms.

The showcase, likely to be the last before Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, will feature another new gameplay trailer and information direct from the game’s producer and director, Tsuyoshi Kanda and Morimasa Sato.

The Resident Evil Village stream will air from 8:00 am AEST / 7.30 am ACST / 6:00 am AWST / 10:00 am NZST. Like Capcom’s previous newsdump stream for Village, it’ll run through YouTube. You can watch it directly via this link, or through the embed below.

A teaser trailer published earlier in the month added that there would be a “Teaser with Re:Verse”, although the beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse was suspended after matchmaking issues made the game unplayable. It’d be weird if Capcom didn’t provide some kind of update, announcement or apology for what’s going on there.

I’m also just keen to know: who exactly is the main villain of Resident Evil: Village? There’s already been hints showing that Lady Dimitrescu is really working for another character called Mother Miranda, and there’s talk of some kind of ritual or ceremony. There’s a lot of characters we’re yet to meet, so hopefully Friday gives us more info.