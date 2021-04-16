See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 16, 2021 at 12:09 pm
Image: ULTRAKILL
Sometimes you just want a couple of days inside to chill, have a good sleep in and unwind. And also blow a hell of a lot of stuff up virtually, which this weekend just became uncannily suited for.

A major content update was pushed out for ULTRAKILL this week, adding a new location, new secret level and interestingly, new difficulty levels. I’m pretty fine with the challenge of ULTRAKILL as is, but if you’re someone who just wanted a bit more time, or if accessibility was a concern, there’s now a Harmless and Lenient option, which is great to see.

A whole new texture pack has been included as well, which should be a fun thing to explore. Plus, in case anyone’s forgotten, the original DOOM level is a custom map in ULTRAKILL:

How can you not want to play this?

Beyond that, I’m looking forward to some friends, some recharging, and a bit more Monster Hunter: Rise. I’ve got a new SN Pro controller to test out, so that should go perfectly with that.

What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

  • D&D, actually! The grand finale to the last year’s campaign.
    Hopefully some Sea of Thieves with the wife and brother. New Season fresh off the… calendar.
    And of course, the wonderful new Binding of Isaac expansion needs some love, too.

    It’s a good time to be alive!

