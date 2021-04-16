What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes you just want a couple of days inside to chill, have a good sleep in and unwind. And also blow a hell of a lot of stuff up virtually, which this weekend just became uncannily suited for.

A major content update was pushed out for ULTRAKILL this week, adding a new location, new secret level and interestingly, new difficulty levels. I’m pretty fine with the challenge of ULTRAKILL as is, but if you’re someone who just wanted a bit more time, or if accessibility was a concern, there’s now a Harmless and Lenient option, which is great to see.

A whole new texture pack has been included as well, which should be a fun thing to explore. Plus, in case anyone’s forgotten, the original DOOM level is a custom map in ULTRAKILL:

How can you not want to play this?

Beyond that, I’m looking forward to some friends, some recharging, and a bit more Monster Hunter: Rise. I’ve got a new SN Pro controller to test out, so that should go perfectly with that.

What are you playing this weekend?