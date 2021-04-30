What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Sometimes after you’ve had a week going real deep on something, it’s good for the body and mind to head in the other direction.

I’ve been playing a lot of Returnal this week, so it’s nice to take a step back and unwind a little bit more. New Pokemon Snap just launched, and that’s a nice chill time that I can absolutely get behind. It’s also helpful that my partner and I will be babysitting for some friends over the next day or so, and being big fans of Pokemon, taking that over seems like an easy way to be popular.

But also: Slay the Spire runs are just really chill. I’ve been having a lot of fun using a character recently that I’d completely ignored, the Ironclad. The default sword and slash archetype tends to bore me in a lot of games, and as a deckbuilder I wasn’t really excited by a lot of the cards initially. But now that I’m spending more time building around HP loss and the exhaustion mechanics, Ironclad is proving to be far more interesting (and reliable) than expected.

But that’s it for me. What are you playing this weekend?