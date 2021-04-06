WrestleMania 37: Matches, Dates And How To Watch The Show In Australia

This week marks the Road to WrestleMania, the biggest WWE showdown on the calendar year. Even if you’re a lapsed wrestling fan or just someone who likes to tune in casually, WrestleMania 37 is a great option for an afternoon of entertainment. It’s here you’ll get to see all the best wrestling feuds, match-ups and surprises — and this year’s show is shaping up to be very exciting indeed. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re tuning in from Australia.

WrestleMania 37: Card

The card for WrestleMania 37 is already taking shape, with some killer bouts set to take place over two massive nights. Here’s every match confirmed for the weekend show.

Night One

Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

(C) vs. for the WWE Championship Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

(C) vs. for the Smackdown Women’s Championship The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship

(C) vs. for the Raw Tag Team Championship Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match

vs. in a Steel Cage Match Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

vs. Bad Bunny vs. The Miz (yes, the rapper Bad Bunny)

Night Two

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

(C) vs. vs. for the Universal Championship Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship

(C) vs. for the Raw Women’s Championship Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship

(C) vs. for the Intercontinental Championship Matt Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship

(C) vs. for the United States Championship The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) vs. Randy Orton (again)

vs. (again) Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (likely featuring influencer Logan Paul)

WrestleMania 37: Australian Times (AEST)

There’s a whole bunch of Road to WrestleMania shows airing before the “show of shows” and while you don’t need to watch all of them to catch up with the storylines of WrestleMania 37, they’re always a solid watch.

Here’s what’s on the menu in the lead-up:

April 6, 10 a.m. AEST — RAW (FOX8)

(FOX8) April 7, 10 a.m. AEST — WWE Hall of Fame 2020 & 2021 Inductions (WWE Network)

(WWE Network) April 8, 10 a.m. AEST — NXT: Stand & Deliver (Night One)

April 9, 10 a.m. AEST — NXT: Stand & Deliver (Night Two)

April 10, 1o a.m. AEST – Smackdown (FOX8)

That’ll lead us into the big shows:

WrestleMania 37 Night One will take place on Sunday, April 11 at 10 a.m. AEST in Australia, with a pre-show kick-off streaming on the WWE Network from 9 a.m. AEST. WrestleMania 37 Night Two will take place on Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. AEST in Australia, with a second pre-show airing from 9 a.m. AEST on the WWE Network.

To continue the hype train, you’ll also be able to catch the RAW after WrestleMania on Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. AEST on FOX8.

Where to Watch WrestleMania 37 in Australia

Australians have a few options to catch WrestleMania 37 this year.

The first option is signing up to the WWE Network for about $13. This’ll give you access to every major pay-per-view over the next month, including WrestleMania 37, NXT: Stand & Deliver and other WWE shows until mid-May.

If you’re just interested in WrestleMania 37, you can order the standalone show from Foxtel’s Main Event service (although the WWE Network is more cost effective).

READ MORE Logan Paul Will Reportedly Feature In A Match At WWE's WrestleMania

If you really want to watch WrestleMania 37 in style, there’ll also be select big screen showings at select Village Cinemas locations. You can check out its website here to find out if there’s a showing near you.

While this year’s show will be a little bit different thanks to coronavirus, you can still expect high-flying shenanigans and some great soap opera drama to get lost in.

WrestleMania 37 is set to be two days of wild, pirate-themed action. It’s the perfect distraction from everything else going on in the world right now.