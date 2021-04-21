Xbox Free-To-Play Games Are Finally Free To Play

Starting today, all Xbox players can play more than 50 free-to-play games without an Xbox Live Gold membership, Microsoft announced in a blog post. The update comes on the heels of a ballyhooed reversal of longstanding Xbox policy.

In January, Microsoft announced a steep price increase to Xbox Live, essentially doubling the cost of the service needed to play Xbox games online. Fans reacted negatively — and swiftly. Less than 24 hours later, Microsoft reversed course. Xbox Live Gold memberships would remain at the price they were listed at prior to the first announcement: $US10 ($13) for a month, $US25 ($32) for three months, or $US60 ($78) for a year.

What’s more, Microsoft said that players would no longer need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play free-to-play online games like Fortnite, Destiny 2, Apex Legends, and Rocket League, upending a years-long policy. At the time, Microsoft said the change would take some time to implement and just last month started rolling the feature out for members of the Xbox Insider program at the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead tiers.

Now, it’s available to all players. Here’s the full list of playable games, which only includes three games that start with “War.”