You Might Be Able To Play Diablo II: Resurrected This Weekend

If you haven’t signed up for a chance to play Diablo II: Resurrected early, you should get on that: Blizzard just announced plans to hold a private alpha test on PC over the weekend.

The lucky few who are chosen to take part in this initial testing phase will be able to play through Diablo II: Resurrection’s first two acts as the Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress classes. The game won’t be open for multiplayer at this time, but an internet connection is still required to take part.

Invitations will be going out in waves starting at 7 a.m. PT on Friday, April 9.

Blizzard announced Diablo II: Resurrected earlier this year as a faithful remaster of the classic role-playing game. While gameplay will reportedly stay the same, a new coat of paint gives the 2000 original a more modern look. Folks who prefer the old-school graphics, however, can swap between them on the fly.

Blizzard also plans to implement quality-of-life changes like a shared stash for easily transferring equipment between characters and the ability to use decades-old saves in the new game.

Recording and streaming will be allowed during the Diablo II: Resurrected alpha test, so even if you don’t get in to play yourself, there’s sure to be a lot more gameplay footage for fans to lap up both during the event and after the weekend is over.

Diablo II: Resurrected is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this year.