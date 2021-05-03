Doritos 3D Are Available In Australia, But There’s A Hefty Caveat

Doritos 3D were a massive part of growing up in the 90s. For plenty of Aussie kids, they were a staple snack in a time when fast food was a core part of the average diet (even when it shouldn’t have been). Whether it was via the school canteen, trading lunches with classmates or taking a trip to the local Woolies, Doritos 3D were on the mind of every kid.

Some packets were even filled with Tazos (holographic and metallic) or Beyblades, making you extra cool in the eyes of your school friends. But despite the incredible popularity of Doritos 3D and their elevated position in the public consciousness, they were discontinued in the early 2000s as Doritos streamlined its product offerings.

But in December 2020, something strange happened. Doritos 3D returned. Whether it was nostalgia brought on by a need to escape the global pandemic or a very clever marketer, Doritos 3D made their grand return last year. But sadly for every Aussie who grew up with the snack, the launch took place only in the United States.

Five months later, the product has yet to hit Australian shelves. It’s likely the decision to localise the release is based on product popularity and the “gimmicky” nature of the chip — but there are plenty of Aussie adults who’d kill for the chance to re-experience their childhoods.

Luckily, if that’s you, there’s now a strange solution to the Doritos 3D dilemma.

If you’re desperate for a chance to revisit your halcyon childhood days, crafty Americans are now selling their bags of Doritos 3D online with a 100% markup. Head to eBay and you’ll find dozens of listings for the new Doritos 3D going for as “little” as $26 a bag.

Now, it’s a good little solution to the stock dilemma in Australia, but there are some other factors to consider before you rush out and buy from these resellers. First and foremost is shipping. Normally, it takes products around two weeks to arrive from the United States. Post-pandemic, this can blow out to a month or more. Add in the fact that chips are extremely crunchable and perishable, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster.

You’re more likely to get a smashed up bag of stale, flat chips than you are to experience the real joys of Doritos 3D by buying them this way.

But since we don’t currently have word on when or if Doritos 3D will relaunch in Australia, this is the best way to purchase them right now. So if you’re really desperate to chase that nostalgia high, there are options available to you. Keep your expectations low and you might just re-discover the joys and innocence of a childhood long past.

Hopefully at least one chip will survive the trip.