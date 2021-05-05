5 Bucks Get You Into Pokémon Go Fest 2021 And Its Music Festival

This year’s Pokémon Go Fest starts in July and ahead of the big event, Niantic has released full details about what to expect, how much tickets will cost, and what folks who don’t buy a ticket can do during the two-day long event. Also, there’s apparently a music festival this time around.

Niantic laid out its plans for the two-day event in a blog post. Starting on Saturday, July 17, 2021 and ending on July 18, the event will only be live between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time on both days.

As before, some content will be exclusive to folks who buy a ticket while other parts of the event will be open to all. This year’s Fest is celebrating five years of Pokémon GO and as a result, tickets will only cost $US5 ($6) compared to the previous year’s $US15 ($19). Players can buy tickets via the in-game store.

The surprises don’t stop there, Trainers! In honor of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary, #PokemonGOFest2021 ticket prices will be reduced from US$14.99 to US$5! ???? Tickets are now available in the in-game shop! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2021

Ticket or no, all participants will be able to experience the return of hourly habitats, new raids, and the debut of Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole. Niantic also promises that these Pokémon, plus a new version of Pikachu, will be spawning more frequently throughout the two days.

For those who shell out for a ticket, Niantic will be including exclusive content and rewards as well as access to music festival-related challenges and quests. As announced today, Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is themed around a music festival, letting players complete Special Research involving different Pokemon and new songs created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda. Helping the Professor and the team leaders with the music festival will earn folks new rewards including an encounter with a mythical Pokémon and a shirt. You’ll only need one ticket to participate on both days.

Niantic also has some other things planned for all players during the event:

Trainer photos will be featured in the Today View Share your photos with #PokemonGOFest2021 for a chance to see them featured during the event.

All Lure Modules activated during event hours will last for three hours

Special music created by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will be playing in the app throughout the event.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs include Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks, special on-map visual effects, and more!

You can find the full nitty-gritty over on Niantic’s official blog, but it seems clear, this is going to be a big event. Hopefully, it goes better than that last big Pokémon Go Event.

