See Games Differently

93-Year-Old YouTuber Loves Racing Games

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 14, 2021 at 9:05 pm -
Filed to:convertibles
hatchbacksmazdamazda rx 7motor vehiclesrx7sports carstechnology internet
93-Year-Old YouTuber Loves Racing Games
Screenshot: [email protected]

This grandpa loves cars. During the 1960s, he was a taxi driver in Tokyo, and drove dump trucks from the 1970s through the 1990s. He’s driven loads of classic Japanese domestic models like the Mazda Savanna RX7. The man loves cars. And now, at the age of 93, he’s playing racing games.

In the video below, he’s driving a Mazda Savana RX7 for the first time in well over twenty years.

This is truly fantastic. He seems so happy.

Thankfully, it seems his grandchildren finally got him a good setup.

Video games sure can be magical.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.