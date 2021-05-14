93-Year-Old YouTuber Loves Racing Games

This grandpa loves cars. During the 1960s, he was a taxi driver in Tokyo, and drove dump trucks from the 1970s through the 1990s. He’s driven loads of classic Japanese domestic models like the Mazda Savanna RX7. The man loves cars. And now, at the age of 93, he’s playing racing games.

In the video below, he’s driving a Mazda Savana RX7 for the first time in well over twenty years.

This is truly fantastic. He seems so happy.

Thankfully, it seems his grandchildren finally got him a good setup.

Video games sure can be magical.