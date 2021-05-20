A New Star Trek Comic Series Sees Evil Picard Waging the ‘Mirror War’

All is not well in Star Trek’s Mirror universe. OK, things are never well in the Mirror universe — everyone’s evil there, and constantly scheming, murdering, and/or scheming about murder — but things are going to get much worse when IDW releases a new Trek comic event with the absolutely awesome title The Mirror War.

This 13-issue series is the fourth instalment in the publisher’s Mirror series following Mirror Broken, Through a Mirror, and Terra Incognita, all of which star the evil, bearded Jean-Luc Picard on the Imperial Star Ship Enterprise on its mission “to conquer strange new worlds, to enslave new life and new civilizations… To boldly go where no one has gone before!” In Mirror Broken, Picard first seizes the warship Enterprise, while the latter two have the evil Next Generation crew come to the regular Star Trek universe.

Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 cover by Carlos Nieto. (Image: IDW)

The Mirror War takes the action back to the Mirror Universe, where evil Picard has a chance to end the Terran Empire’s war with the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance… and possibly more. In the press release, co-writer David Tipton says, “In The Mirror War, we’ll be seeing what happens when Picard gets hold of information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire. The Enterprise crew will find themselves in positions of potential power and wealth like never before.” His co-writer, Scott Tipton, adds, “Picard’s ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him!”

The Mirror War will consist of an eight-issue main series, with four additional issues highlighting a different evil member of evil Picard’s evil crew, beginning with Data. Additionally, the event kicks off with a #0 issue where Picard is “summoned to Earth to face the wrath of his emperor, deftly weaving threads from past Mirror Universe tales in a way entertaining to newcomers and the initiated alike.”

The full #1 cover by Woodward. I cannot stop staring at Riker. (Image: IDW)

The Mirror War #0 comes to comic store shelves on September 8, aka Star Trek Day (it’s the day the first episode of the original TV series aired), with interior art by series artist Carlos Nieto. Original Mirror Broken artist J.K. Woodward will provide the series’ covers, beginning with issue #1.

[Via Comics Beat]