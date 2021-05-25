See Games Differently

A Totally New Metal Saga Game Announced For Nintendo Switch

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:max
metal maxmetal saganintendo switchrole playing video gamessagatechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
A Totally New Metal Saga Game Announced For Nintendo Switch
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games

This week, a completely new Metal Saga has been announced to mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary. It’s called Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka (The Beacon of Rebellion) and is bound for the Nintendo Switch.

Metal Max was first released in 1991, and due to trademark issues, the games in the franchise have been released under both the Metal Max and Metal Saga banners.

As Famitsu reports, the upcoming game’s theme is “Mankind has become a threat for humanity.” You can see the teaser trailer below: 

Here are some screenshots from a recent live stream:

Screenshot: Kadokawa Games Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games Screenshot: Kadokawa Games
Screenshot: Kadokawa Games Screenshot: Kadokawa Games

Currently, Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka does not yet have a release date. A spec slide for the game lists “Japanese, etc.” for the game, so expect a localised release. Plus, hardware is listened as “Nintendo Switch, etc.” with the PC also being mentioned during the presentation as a desired platform. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.