Activision Cuts Ties With Call Of Duty Voice Actor Following Sexist Remarks

Activision has cut ties with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Ghost voice actor Jeff Leach after a video montage was released showing him using sexist and misogynistic insults and language. Leach also voiced Ghost in Warzone.

In a Twitter video posted on May 7 by NitroLukeDX, Leach is seen using misogynistic language. In the first clip, during a 2017 live stream show Leach directly insults Twitch streamer TheZombiUnicorn when she didn’t appear during the live show, saying the reason she didn’t show up was that “She’d actually have to be amusing, she couldn’t just rely on her horrendous cleavage.”

The video contains more recent comments from Leach too. These were recorded from a live stream where he was playing Call of Duty: Warzone in 2020.

Call of Duty news outlet Charlie Intel reached out to Activision after the video’s release and received a statement confirming that the publisher had severed ties with Leach.

“Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

Jeff Leach has responded to the video on Twitter stating that it was taken out of context and called it “targeted character assassination.” Leach also claims that the comments he made during a Warzone live stream were in response to a toxic troll.