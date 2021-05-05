Apple To Epic: What’s A Kotaku?

Today, as part of the ongoing Epic v. Apple court case, Apple counsel Rich Doren, while cross examining Epic engineer Andrew Grant about a Minecraft Earth-related email chain between Epic employees, asked a very important question.

“Are you familiar with that website?” Doren asked in reference to a confusingly named website called Kotaku, from which one of the Epic employees had linked an article in the 2019 email chain. “What is that?”

“Kotaku is a website that, uh, primarily covers gaming news,” replied Grant.

