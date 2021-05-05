See Games Differently

Apple To Epic: What’s A Kotaku?

Published 16 mins ago: May 6, 2021 at 8:40 am -
Image: HBO / Kotaku
Today, as part of the ongoing Epic v. Apple court case, Apple counsel Rich Doren, while cross examining Epic engineer Andrew Grant about a Minecraft Earth-related email chain between Epic employees, asked a very important question.

“Are you familiar with that website?” Doren asked in reference to a confusingly named website called Kotaku, from which one of the Epic employees had linked an article in the 2019 email chain. “What is that?”

Kotaku is a website that, uh, primarily covers gaming news,” replied Grant.

For additional information about what a Kotaku is, please go here.

