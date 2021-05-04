See Games Differently

Apple’s Tim Cook On Epic’s Tim Sweeney: I Do Not Know This Man

Apple’s Tim Cook On Epic’s Tim Sweeney: I Do Not Know This Man
Another day, another collection of very funny and insightful documents being released as part of the Apple vs Epic lawsuit. For tonight we have a 2015 email from Epic’s Tim Sweeney to Apple CEO Tim Cook, where one executive issues an impassioned plea for marketplace reform, and the other says “who is this man”.

The email, dated June 25, 2015 — so well before Epic was flush with Fortnite billions — was sent directly to Cook by Sweeny, and reads:

Hi Tim,

Y’all should think about separating iOS App Store curation from compliance review and app distribution. The App Store has done much good for the industry, but it doesn’t seem tenable for Apple to be the sole arbiter of expression and commerce over an app platform approaching a billion users.

Compliance review could be limited to API compatibility, safety, data privacy and fair disclosure practices. Compliant apps could be signed to allow open distribution via web or by confirmed invocation from another app, with no restrictions on engaging in commerce directly with users.

Rather than replying directly to a dude who began an unsolicited request to alter Apple’s billion-dollar business plan with the word “y’all”, Cook forwarded the email to colleagues Phil Schiller and Eddy Cue, saying:

Is this the guy that was at one of our rehearsals?

Comments

  • This will be the one time i am actually hoping apple wins.
    Sweeney is a troll who is trying to look like the good guy by giving away “free” games and dropping the store fees, when in actual fact he is trying to take control of the market and bring back anti-consumer exclusivity by buying out developers and paying big bucks for exlusive contracts with the epic store even on games that were formerly available on other storefronts.
    We were finally in a good place where CDPR, EA, Ubisoft, and Microsoft etc all had their own storefronts but also offered their games on other storefronts giving us freedom of choice and this douchebag comes along and tries to ruin it for everyone.

