Australia Just Funded A YouTube Comedy About The Great Emu War

Remember that time Australia’s military, complete with machine guns, managed to lose to a bunch of emus? Well, that glorious defeat is being immortalised in a YouTube series.

The series was one of five projects to receive official Screen Australia funding, according to an announcement Wednesday morning. One of the projects includes Sunset Paradise, a new show from the makers of the Meta Runner esports anime. A pilot episode for Sunset Paradise has already aired online, gathering more than 1.27 million views at the time of writing.

But the headline here will be the seven-part absurdist series The Emu War, which follows a platoon of Australian soldiers in their quest to cull the emu population in West Australian. It’s based off Australia’s greatest military failure, and according to Screen Australia the series will be written by Lisa Fineberg, John Campbell, Jay Morrissey, Dane Simpson, Jonathan Schuster and Urvi Majumdar. Each episode will be about 9 minutes long, according to the blocklines.

Here’s the full list of online shows to get an injection of federal funds:

First Day series 2: A four-part second series of the award-winning children’s drama for ABC iview, centred on transgender student Hannah Bradford (played by Evie Macdonald). This series follows Hannah in her second year at Hillview High as she sets out to change the culture at the school, and finds it’s only through working together that meaningful change can be achieved. Returning for series 2 are writer/director Julie Kalceff and producers Kirsty Stark and Kate Butler. They are joined by writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney (The Village). This project is financed with support from the South Australian Film Corporation.

Screen Australia is also continuing to fund other online series, including the VR-only Prison X – The Devil and the Sun and Superwog: Season 2, the latteer of which will air on the ABC. You can view the full list of projects approved for online production here.