See Games Differently

Battlefield 6 Leaked Online In The Lowest Quality Possible

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Published 41 mins ago: May 27, 2021 at 3:58 pm -
Filed to:battlefield 6
leakleaked trailertom henderson
Battlefield 6 Leaked Online In The Lowest Quality Possible
Battlefield 6 leaked artwork

A poor-quality version of the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 reveal trailer appears to have been leaked in full, and while it looks like it was filmed on a toaster, it gives our first real look at the game.

According to influencer Tom Henderson, who previously confirmed the authenticity of the first leaked images from Battlefield 6, the leaked video was originally intended to be the game’s official reveal trailer likely would have aired at E3.

While Henderson now believes they will use a different reveal trailer, he asserted that it’s “still real and from the next Battlefield.”

The video’s quality is extremely poor, and is obscured by a LOL meme guy – presumably to hide a watermark or identifying details of whoever leaked the clip. However, the clip could still be enough to spoil EA DICE’s release plans.

CONTENT WARNING: The following video could be triggering to viewers with epilepsy or light sensitivity. DO NOT WATCH IF YOU HAVE EPILEPSY.

Additionally, Henderson has claimed that the upcoming game, which will reportedly be set 10-15 years in the future, will simply be titled Battlefield.

In an investors call earlier this month, Electronic Arts confirmed that Battlefield 6 – or whatever it officially ends up being titled – will be revealed in June (presumably at E3) before being released to coincide with the holiday season later this year.

Additionally, we’ve also got the Battlefield mobile game to get excited about, which was also massively hyped during the investors call and is a particularly exciting time for fans of mobile gaming (see: me). If the leaked trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it’s going to be one hell of a year for Battlefield fans.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.