Battlefield 6 Leaked Online In The Lowest Quality Possible

A poor-quality version of the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 reveal trailer appears to have been leaked in full, and while it looks like it was filmed on a toaster, it gives our first real look at the game.

According to influencer Tom Henderson, who previously confirmed the authenticity of the first leaked images from Battlefield 6, the leaked video was originally intended to be the game’s official reveal trailer likely would have aired at E3.

While Henderson now believes they will use a different reveal trailer, he asserted that it’s “still real and from the next Battlefield.”

The black bits are because the leaker cut out 20 community members watching it via zoom. I agree it's probably not the reveal trailer, but people miss the point of it being a "leak" – Reveal trailer or not, it's still real and from the next Battlefield title. https://t.co/bPMBpHyrEx — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 27, 2021

The video’s quality is extremely poor, and is obscured by a LOL meme guy – presumably to hide a watermark or identifying details of whoever leaked the clip. However, the clip could still be enough to spoil EA DICE’s release plans.

CONTENT WARNING: The following video could be triggering to viewers with epilepsy or light sensitivity. DO NOT WATCH IF YOU HAVE EPILEPSY.

Additionally, Henderson has claimed that the upcoming game, which will reportedly be set 10-15 years in the future, will simply be titled Battlefield.

In an investors call earlier this month, Electronic Arts confirmed that Battlefield 6 – or whatever it officially ends up being titled – will be revealed in June (presumably at E3) before being released to coincide with the holiday season later this year.

Breaking: EA CEO confirms Battlefield 2021 will be revealed in June, with more information coming throughout the summer — Battlefield News (@bravoINTEL) May 11, 2021

Additionally, we’ve also got the Battlefield mobile game to get excited about, which was also massively hyped during the investors call and is a particularly exciting time for fans of mobile gaming (see: me). If the leaked trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it’s going to be one hell of a year for Battlefield fans.