These Are The Best Gaming Monitor Deals From Click Frenzy 2021

Published 2 hours ago: May 18, 2021 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:alienware
click frenzyclick frenzy mayhem 2021dealsdellmonitors
Image: Alienware
If you’re someone who enjoys competitive shooters, or you need the fastest response time when playing sim racing or fighting games, we’ve got some good news for you. Tonight marks the first round of Click Frenzy sales, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your monitor while snagging a nice deal. While Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 doesn’t officially start until 7pm tonight (May 18), a few retailers have kicked off early.

Get around all the good deals below.

This story has been updated since it was first published.

Dell’s Click Frenzy deals

Dell is running a string of discounts across their product catalogue, which includes Dell and Alienware branded gaming monitors. These discounts include some nice deals on some very recent models. One of those models is the S3221QS, a 32-inch, curved 4K UHD screen. It normally sells for $748.99, but for the next couple of days the monitor  is available for $449.39.

It’s not the only Dell screen available, though. There’s also the S2721DGF, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor. It’s been discounted by 40% down to $479.39 from $799.

The range of discounted Alienware monitors include:

Acer’s Click Frenzy deals

Catch are running up to 26% off the RRP of selected Acer monitors. Discounted Acer monitors include:

Kogan’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

Can always count on Kogan for a decent deal, even if it’s not Click Frenzy. But it is, and there are decent savings of up to $250 across gaming monitors, both from the Kogan in-house brand and LG.

Lenovo Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

Lenovo is doing up to 22% off their gaming monitors. Just use the code MAYHEM21 at checkout for the discount. You can check out their other tech deals here.

With Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 running for 53 hours, we’ll be updating this page throughout that time with more deals as they pop up. Keep up to date here.

Comments

  • There are frequently deals for monitors on ozbargains. Got myself a Dell using the LG nanocell screen very recently with a pretty great discount.

