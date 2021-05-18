These Are The Best Gaming Monitor Deals From Click Frenzy 2021

If you’re someone who enjoys competitive shooters, or you need the fastest response time when playing sim racing or fighting games, we’ve got some good news for you. Tonight marks the first round of Click Frenzy sales, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your monitor while snagging a nice deal. While Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 doesn’t officially start until 7pm tonight (May 18), a few retailers have kicked off early.
Get around all the good deals below.
This story has been updated since it was first published.
Dell’s Click Frenzy deals
Dell is running a string of discounts across their product catalogue, which includes Dell and Alienware branded gaming monitors. These discounts include some nice deals on some very recent models. One of those models is the S3221QS, a 32-inch, curved 4K UHD screen. It normally sells for $748.99, but for the next couple of days the monitor is available for $449.39.
It’s not the only Dell screen available, though. There’s also the S2721DGF, a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor. It’s been discounted by 40% down to $479.39 from $799.
The range of discounted Alienware monitors include:
- Alienware 25″ AW2521HFL Gaming Monitor – now $419.90 (down from $699)
- Alienware 27″ AW2721D Gaming Monitor – now $944.30 (down from $1,349)
- Alienware 24.5″ AW251HFL Gaming Monitor – now $419.40 (down from $699)
- Alienware 38″ AW3821DW Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,686.74 (down from $2,248.99)
Acer’s Click Frenzy deals
Catch are running up to 26% off the RRP of selected Acer monitors. Discounted Acer monitors include:
- Acer 24.5″ Predator Gaming Monitor – now $375 (down from $399)
- Acer 23.6″ TN FHD W-LED 165Hz Gaming Monitor – now $175 (down from $239)
- Acer 27-Inch Full HD Nitro VG2 IPS Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $485)
Kogan’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deals
Can always count on Kogan for a decent deal, even if it’s not Click Frenzy. But it is, and there are decent savings of up to $250 across gaming monitors, both from the Kogan in-house brand and LG.
- Kogan 27″ Full HD IPS FreeSync 75Hz Frameless Monitor – now $199 (down from $349.99)
- LG 27″ Full HD 1080p IPS LED Radeon FreeSync Monitor – now $199 (down from $359)
- LG 27″ QHD Nano IPS 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor – now $659 (down from $999)
- LG 35″ 21:9 QHD Curved UltraWide IPS 100Hz LED with HDR Monitor – now $699 (down from $1,099)
Lenovo Click Frenzy Mayhem deals
Lenovo is doing up to 22% off their gaming monitors. Just use the code MAYHEM21 at checkout for the discount. You can check out their other tech deals here.
- Lenovo G27c-10 FHD WLED Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $449)
Lenovo G32qc-10 WLED QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $649)
Lenovo Legion Y27q-20 27-inch WLED Gaming Monitor – – now $599 (down from $699)
With Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 running for 53 hours, we’ll be updating this page throughout that time with more deals as they pop up. Keep up to date here.