The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.

Today’s highlights include Resident Evil Village [Xbox] for $80.90, New Pokemon Snap for $67, The Last of Us 2 for $28 and a DualSense Wireless Controller for $89.10.

Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Xbox One and Series X gaming deals

Xbox game deals

Nintendo Switch gaming deals

Switch bundle deals

Switch game deals

Switch hardware and accessory deals

PS4 and PS5 gaming deals

PS4/PS5 game deals

PS4/PS5 accessory deals

DualSense Wireless Controller – $89.10 (down from $109.95)

PC gaming deals

Hardware deals

Keyboard deals

Laptop, desktop and tablet deals

Mice deals

Monitor deals

Other accessory deals

Internet deals

Superloop NBN plans

TPG NBN 100 plans