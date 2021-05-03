The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Resident Evil Village [Xbox] for $80.90, New Pokemon Snap for $67, The Last of Us 2 for $28 and a DualSense Wireless Controller for $89.10.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $59 (down for $99.95)
- Borderlands 3 – $19 (down from $49.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $68 (down from $119.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $68 (down from $99.95)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $68 (down from $109.95)
- DOOM Eternal – $36 (down from $99.95)
- Hitman 3 – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39 (down from $99.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $49 (down from $79.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $69 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Xbox One) – $24 (down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K21 (Series X) – $68 (down from $109.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – $38 (down from $49.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $24 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $35.95 (down from $69.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – $30 (down from $69.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) – $55 (down from $99.95)
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch bundle deals
- Nintendo Switch console bundle that includes a Pro Controller, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $599 (save $130.80)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Console bundle that includes Paper Mario: The Origami King, Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $399 (save $90.85)
Switch game deals
- Aladdin and The Lion King – $27.75 (down from $59.95)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $54.90 (down from $69.95)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $48 (down from $69.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $39 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $68 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – $64.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – $67 (down from $79.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $30 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Pikmin 3 (Deluxe) – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Sword – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – $64 (down from $79.95)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $29 (down from $49.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $97 (down from $124.95)
- Rune Factory 4 Special – $43.35 (down from $69.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $68 (down from $89.95)
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero – $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – $62.16 (down from $79.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $58 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – $99 (down from $119.95)
- PowerA Animal Crossing New Horizons Controller – $40.69 (down from $54.95)
- Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card (256GB) – $46 (down from $89)
- SanDisk Ultra micro SD (512GB) – $132.68 (down from $159)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4] – $58 (down for $99.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS5] – $58.28 (down for $99.95)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War [PS5] – $84 (down from $119.95)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – $59 (down from $99.95)
- Days Gone – $24.95 (down for $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $24.95 (down for $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Doom Eternal – $42 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $68 (down from $99.95)
- Godfall – $89 (down from $124.95)
- Hitman 3 [PS4] – $68 (down from $99.95)
- Hitman 3 [PS5] – $68 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5] – $39 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $28 (down from $99.95)
- Mafia Trilogy – $49 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] – $48 (down from $74.90)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate [PS4] – $68 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate [PS5] – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5] – $71.95 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K21 [PS4] – $24 (down from $99.95)
- The Nioh Collection – $88 (down from $124.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $35.37 (down from $89.95)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $59 (down from $79.95)
- Resident Evil 3 – $22.07 (down from $99.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS4] – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – $39 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – $24 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – $48 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS4] – $39 (down from $99.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion [PS5] – $39 (down from $99.95)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (Day 1 Edition) [PS4] – $69.90 (down from $99.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller – $89.10 (down from $109.95)
PC gaming deals
Hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $647.59 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $432.22 (usually around $530) [On back order]
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X – $454.83 (usually around $550)
- GIGABYTE B550M DS3H Motherboard – $97.50 (down from $165)
- MSI MPG B550I AMD AM4 Gaming Motherboard – $265 (usually around $300)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) – $484.44 (down from $599)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (1TB) – $249.99 (down from $339)
- WD Red Plus NAS Hard Drive (6TB) – $226.89 (usually around $280)
Keyboard deals
- Alienware RGB Mechanical Keyboard – $148.05 (down from $329)
- Alienware 510K Low-Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $249.96 (down from $369)
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159 (down from $284.90)
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $190.40 (down from $269)
- Corsair K95 RGB PLATINUM XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $289 (down from $319)
- Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $289.09 (down from $379)
- HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $160 (down from $229)
- Logitech G915 RGB Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard– $329 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $132.30 (down from $219.95)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – $99 (down from $119.95)
- Redragon K530 Draconic 60% Compact RGB Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – $84.99 (down from $99.99)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard – $278.40 (down from $399)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Laptop 15.6″ (Intel i7-10750H) – $1,599 (down from $1,899)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (Intel Core i5-10300H) – $1,119.20 (down from $1,299)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi (64GB) – $438 (down from $549)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi Fi (64GB) – $348 (down from $429)
Mice deals
- Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse – $69.99 (down from $119)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse – $183 (down from $279)
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – $188 (down from $270)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse – $109 (down from $169)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $36.52 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $79.50 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $124.38 (down from $169.95)
- Redragon M801P Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse – $56.09 (down from $65.99)
Monitor deals
- AOC 23.8″ Full HD FreeSync Premium Monitor – $262 (down from $429.90)
- AOC 27″ Full HD FreeSync Monitor – $218 (down from $359)
- AOC 31.5″ Quad HD FreeSync Premium Curved Monitor – $457 (down from $929.90)
- ASUS TUF 27″ Full HD HDR Monitor – now $495 (down from $699)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $607 (down from $759)
- ASUS TUF 27″ HDR Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $515.89 (down from $699)
- Dell 23.8″ Full HD P-Series Anti-Glare 24 WLED Monitor – $277.75 (down from $389)
- Lenovo QHD 27″ LED Backlit LCD Monitor – $449 (down from $499)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $654.05 (down from $799)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $178.69 (down from $254.90)
Other accessory deals
- ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – $181.40 (down from $219)
- Corsair Virtuoso Wireless SE Gaming Headset – $249 (down from $369)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – $99 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset – $139.30 (down from $191.55)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $128.81 (down from $222)
- BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $71 (down from $104.95)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $109 (down from $109.50)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 4-in-1 Wireless Gaming Headset – $142.40 (down from $199)
- Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – $71 (down from $110)
- Turtle Beach Atlas One PC Gaming Headset – $69 (down from $89.95)