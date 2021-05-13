These Are The Best LEGO Deals Right Now

While collecting and building LEGO is a great way to kill time, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money here and there is always welcome. With that in mind, here are some of the best LEGO deals currently available.

What’s that? You want the big Harry Potter LEGO set? Well, is this gigantic, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle big enough for you? This is the ultimate Harry Potter LEGO set, and it’s currently on sale for $519.20 on Amazon. You’ll save an impressive $130.79 off the RRP.

If you want to further build out your LEGO recreation of Hogwarts, the Astronomy Tower set is also on sale for $115, down from $179.99.

I dig the concept of the LEGO Art series. As an adult, your LEGO purchases are usually based on picking up sets you can display in your room or around your house, so why not grab something that is designed to be a decoration? My only issue is that I don’t know if I can validate dropping $199.99 on one of these.

However, you can currently pick up the Iron Man edition of LEGO’s Art series for $99, which is much better value (especially when you need three sets to make the over-sized portrait).

This set gives you the option of building a portrait for the Mark III, the Hulkbuster Mark I or the Mark LXXXV suits. If you have three of this set, you can also build a landscape display of Iron Man firing off a hand repulsor.

If your pop culture tastes run a bit broader, you can also grab the Art series kit for The Beatles and Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe for the same price.

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Avengers Helicarrier set. Usually $199.99, its price has been dropped down to $139.54.

As far as sets go, the Helicarrier by itself is pretty cool and the inclusion of minifigs for Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine, and Nick Fury pretty much gives you every major Avenger that isn’t named Captain America or Spider-Man. But, honestly, I’m here for the big, chunky MODOK fig.

You can grab the LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier here.

This Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by $80.99 over at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $449 instead of $529.99.

The one set no LEGO Star Wars collection should be without. This is The Rise of Skywalker edition of the Millennium Falcon, so the selection of included minifigs aren’t as good as previous version. But a LEGO Millennium Falcon is still a Millennium Falcon, and this one is currently on sale for $199, down from $249.99.

If you’re looking for something from the original Star Wars trilogy, the LEGO AT-AT set is also on sale for $199, down from $249.99.

Moving away from the more pop culture-centric sets, you can currently grab a pretty good deal on the LEGO version of Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle. Usually $159.99, its price has been dropped down to $99, which is just shy of being 40% off.

This LEGO Creator set is rated as “expert”, so if you’re someone who loves a bit of a challenge this should keep you plenty busy.

You can pick this iconic Harley-Davidson bike for $99, and save yourself $60.99, here.

Personally? I find this LEGO set to be weirdly off-putting. Something about Micky and Minnie’s faces just doesn’t seem right (I think it’s the weird LEGO noses). But if you worship at the House of Mouse, this set seems like a no-brainer.

This LEGO Micky and Minnie Mouse set is currently on sale for $199, down from $279.99. That’s a total discount of $80.99 – or about $40 per mouse.

It’s an undeniable fact that LEGO’s best non-branded series involve pirates. So a LEGO pirate set that gives you multiple build options is, by definition, the best, right? This LEGO Creator set give you the choice of three full builds: a classic Pirate Ship, a rustic Pirates’ Inn and a mysterious skull-shaped hideaway.

This pirate LEGO set is currently on sale for $100.35, saving you $59.94 from its $159.99 price tag.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1:8 scale model of the Bugatti Chiron. This Technic set was developed closely with Bugatti Automobiles, resulting in it having an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the W16 engine even has moving pistons.

The Technic Bugatti Chiron is currently on sale for $469 on Amazon, down from the usual RRP of $599.99.

If a Ferrari is more your speed, the LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is also on sale for $231.20, down from $299.99.

I’m surprised there aren’t more Stranger Things LEGO sets available, but the only one that does exist is still pretty great. It includes the core cast for the show’s first season (sorry, Steve Harrington fans), and depicts the normal and Upside Down versions of the Byers house. There’s no “right-way up”, so you can flip it around whenever you feel like it.

You can save yourself $86.79 off this Stranger Things LEGO set and pick it up for $263.20 over at Amazon.

LEGO Super Mario sets

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale over at Amazon, for prices that are easier to justify. With the upcoming Luigi sets on the way, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.