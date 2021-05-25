CD Projekt Red Doesn’t Know When Cyberpunk 2077 Will Be Back On The PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 has been through the ringer over the last six months, but despite all the hotfixes and attempts to rectify the biggest crashes and oversights, CD Projekt Red still doesn’t know when the game will be allowed on the PlayStation Store.

In new comments to investors this week, picked up by VGC, CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kiciński said he wasn’t aware of when Sony would allow the Polish studio’s sci-fi RPG back onto its storefront. The only listing available at the time of writing is still a separate landing page for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds, and according to Kiciński he’s not aware of when that situation might change.

“We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game,” the CD Projekt president and joint CEO told investors.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been massively successful in Australia and around the world despite Sony’s intervention, although CD Projekt has noted before that the PSN ban could be limiting its sales on non-Sony platforms. And that makes total sense: a platform holder as large as Sony saying Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t fit for sale — even though shovelware like Life of Black Tiger is still available for purchase — sends a strong message.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X optimised version later this year. Users on all platforms were also due to get free content updates throughout the year, but after the last few months that included a crippling ransomware attack, there’s unsurprisingly no word on when that free DLC might land.