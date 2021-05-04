See Games Differently

Celebrate Star Wars Day With Retro Rainbow Boba Fett

Mike Fahey

Published 26 mins ago: May 5, 2021 at 1:30 am -
I kind of want to eat it. (Image: Hasbro)
Boba Fett is one of the best-dressed bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe, but what if he wasn’t? Coming this summer to a Target store near you, Hasbro’s Retro Collection Boba Fett Prototype Edition looks sorta like he’s made out of six moulded crayons. I love him.

Before action figures reach their final form, a prototype is made to make sure all the bits and dimensions are right. Rather than waste the good plastic, prototypes are made using whatever colour scraps are on hand. That or boring grey plastic. Applying those random colours to Kenner’s original 3.75 inch Boba Fett figure transforms it into a lovely piece of pop art which I am quite pleased to exclusively reveal.

He comes in colours everywhere. (Image: Hasbro) He comes in colours everywhere. (Image: Hasbro)

Part of me wants an entire line of retro Star Wars prototype figures like this. The more sensible part of me realises that while these colours work on Mandalorian armour, purple-faced Luke Skywalker might not go over well with the kids.

Not going to comment on the purple missile. (Image: Hasbro) Not going to comment on the purple missile. (Image: Hasbro)

The Retro Collection Boba Fett Prototype Edition goes up for pre-order exclusively at Target tomorrow, with a summer 2021 release. I’d suggest getting a pre-order squared away in order to avoid having to buy one from a Target employee on eBay once they hit store shelves. Also, May the Fourth be with you.

