Wanna Sit On A Chair? There’s A Simulator For That

Sitting on a chair is one of life’s simple pleasures. You get to rest your legs and give the chair your butt’s official stamp of approval. But why sit on an actual chair when you can simply play MSCHF’s Chair Simulator and let the computer do the work (of sitting on a chair) for you.

From the legends who brought us Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes, Chair Simulator does what it says on the tin, really.

You select your character, you sit on the chair, you earn points, you spend said points on more chairs. Simple!

“Buy chairs. Sit down. Accumulate Sit Points through the all-new Sit Point System. Spend your Sit Points on new chairs! The possibilities are endless. But be careful: sitting still for too long can get uncomfortable fast, and this leads to numbness, hemorrhoids, muscle atrophy, and ultimately permadeath. Chair Simulator is the Dark Souls of sitting simulators,” the Steam description reads.

The game comes equipped with 14 playable characters including MrBeast, Dillon Francis, Corinna Kopf, Nadeshot, JustMaiko, Evan Palmblad, Neeko, Muselk, Lazarbeam, Faze Kay, Faze Jarvis, 24kgoldn, Muselk, Cheetles, and Bingo Bob.

Throughout the game, you get to sit on chairs in not one but two exciting locations – your living room and a chair store as you quest to unlock fancier, more expensive and more comfortable chairs.

While it may sound like a simple game, it is very possible for you to die in-game. “Sitting still for too long can get uncomfortable fast, and this leads to numbness, hemorrhoids, muscle atrophy, and ultimately permadeath,” the Steam description says.

And the most exciting part? This iconic game is free. ZERO dollars. Nada. A little treat for you.

If sitting on a simulated chair is something that tickles your fancy, you’re in luck because you can download Chair Simulator for PC exclusively on Steam. Go on, treat yourself to a little seat.