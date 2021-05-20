From Zombies To Starfighters, These Are The Best Games Under $30

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, pick up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price.

If you’re someone who loves a bargain, you needn’t look no further. Good news for your game library, but maybe a bit of bad news for your wallet. Either way, here’s a list of games for the Xbox, PS4 and Switch that you can nab for under $30 each.

Pound for pound, this is probably the best Star Wars game of the last decade. It’s an absolute blast to play. Squadrons lets you jump into the cockpit of a range of iconic Star Wars starfighters, and duke it out in a range of intergalactic dogfights. If you loved the classic X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Rogue Squadron games, Star Wars Squadrons lives up to the legacy of these titles.

You can currently pick up Star Wars Squadrons for $24 on both the PS4 and Xbox One.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

I know I just called Star Wars Squadrons the best Star Wars game of the last decade, but I really did enjoy Jedi Fallen Order. It’s a fun action game that lets you adventure around the Star Wars galaxy. It looks great and I found the gameplay to be very satisfying – especially the lightsaber combat. If you put off playing this because you heard some bad things when it launched, it’s worth picking up now.

You can currently grab Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for $28.95 on the Xbox One.

A fantastic remaster of two all-time classics. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 takes everything great about the original two skateboarding games and gives them a modern-day update. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is currently on sale for a low $15 for Xbox One. It’s worth that price for the soundtrack alone.

What can be said about The Last of Us Part 2 that hasn’t already been said? Underneath some of the best looking graphics of the previous generation of consoles is a game that explores what a never-ending cycle of violence can do to a person. It’s both heartbreaking and uncomfortable.

The Last of Us Part 2 is currently available for $28, down from $99.95. That’s a cheap price to pay for one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the last decade.

Do I really need to tell you what FIFA 21 is? You can grab the latest instalment of EA’s long-running and much-loved game for $29 on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

I find the incredible oddness of Katamari Damacy to be weirdly soothing. There’s something about rolling up an entire village into a big ball so you can transform it into a star that puts me at peace.

The Nintendo Switch remaster of this classic PS2 title is currently available for $26.75. If you’ve never played it before, you really should put some time aside for it. And if it’s been a hot minute since you’ve pick it up, it’s time for a reroll.

It’s time to take another trip to the weird and wacky world of Borderlands. This series has been one of the more idiosyncratic shooters of the last decade, and if you’ve never played it before the Legendary Collection is a great place to start. It’s currently available for $30 on the Nintendo Switch and includes the original Borderlands, along with Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Borderlands 3 delivers more of what you’d expect, but with improved gameplay and a greater variety of environments. This sequel shakes things up by allowing you to leave the confines of Pandora and plunder Vaults on other planets, with the goal of discovering the Great Vault. It’s not the strongest instalment in the series, but if you enjoyed your time with the previous games, I wouldn’t turn down picking Borderlands 3 up for a bargain price of $29.

Ball is life, and also on sale for $15.

As far as remakes go, Resident Evil 3 both looks and plays great. It’s biggest problem, however, is the short playtime. You can burn through this game way faster than you’d expect, which can feel a bit disappointing if you’ve paid full price for it. It’s a good game and worth playing, but only if you can get it for cheap.

Resident Evil 3 is currently $24 on both PS4 and Xbox, which will save you an impressive $75.95 off the RRP.

In RE3, you’re tasked with escaping the zombie-infested Raccoon City, playing as Jill Valentine, a former S.T.A.R.S. member, and Carlos Oliveira, and the Umbrella mercenary. Because things weren’t hard, you’re also being pursued by Nemesis, a hulking monster that looms around every corner.

You can grab Resident Evil 3 for the PS4 or Xbox here.

This deal comes from the US branch of Amazon and the game is on back-order at the moment, so you’ll have to wait a bit for it to ship. But even when you factor in internal shipping, you’ll still be getting Civilisation VI cheaper than most Australian retailers.

Civilisation VI is selling for $22.78, down from the usual price of around $59. If you’re worried about a US game playing on your Switch, you don’t need to worry. All Switch games are region-free, so there’ll be no problem running it on your console.

You play as a rookie sheriff’s deputy who attempts to arrest Joseph Seed, the leader of the militaristic doomsday cult Eden’s Gates, who has taken control of a place called Hope County by force. Things go pear-shaped real fast, leaving you trapped within the Hope County, with members of Eden’s Gate hunting for you.

While Far Cry 5 is a bit lacking in terms of writing – compared to previous titles – its gameplay easily makes up for any of those shortcomings. The open-world environment is a lot of fun to explore and there’s a lot enjoyable side quests to get lost in. It’s on sale for $24 on the PS4 and $19.95 on Xbox.

The Outer Worlds is a lot of fun and despite it getting pretty good reviews across the board, I never hear anyone talking about it. If you’re someone who loves uncovering underrated gems, this is the game for you. It was made by Obsidian, so it has the RPG-elements you’d expect from them. The Xbox version of The Outer Worlds is on sale for the incredibly low price of $10.

If you don’t have an Xbox, you can still grab The Outer Worlds for $30 on the Nintendo Switch.

After accidentally being stuck in extended cryosleep for 70 years, your character awakens on the outskirts of the Halcyon system. From there, you spend the game jumping around and exploring different space colonies, each with their own unique environment and challenges, while building out your character and amassing a crew of companions.

Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 3 are two of the best hack and slash video games ever made. DMC 3 might even be the best?

This PS4 port of the DMC HD collection is a few years old now, but these are games that have stood the test of time and belong in anyone’s collection, especially when it’s so cheap. Devil May Cry 2 is also there too. For $19.95, you can’t afford to turn it down.

I haven’t played this remake of MediEvil, but I remember enjoying the original. (This is an almost 20-year-old memory though.) In it, you play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight who has recently been brought back from the dead. His quest? To take down an evil sorcerer named Zarok who is using an army of the undead to conquer the land of Gallowmere.

If you’re looking for a solid nostalgia trip and an easy to pick up hack-and-slash game, you can grab MediEvil for $29.