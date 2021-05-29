See Games Differently

CHOKESLAM!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 41 mins ago: May 30, 2021 at 6:00 am -
CHOKESLAM!
Screenshot: EA / Lucasfilm / Kotaku / Matthew Riddle

After taking a week off, Snapshots is back. And to make up for the week off, I’ve included more screenshots than usual! Turns out, when you skip a week, you miss a bunch of awesome screenshots. If it’s your birthday, consider it a nice birthday present. Your welcome!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Scotty Oka (Email))
Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Robert Edwards (Email)) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Screenshot: Robert Edwards (Email))
Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Sam (Email)) Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Sam (Email))
Control (Screenshot: John Sitton (Email)) Control (Screenshot: John Sitton (Email))
Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)) Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email))
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email)) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email))

Robo Undertaker is here and ready to slam you all to Hell.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info. Here’s some more info about submitting a screenshot.

