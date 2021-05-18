See Games Differently

Chuck, No, This Is Mario Golf

Ian Walker

May 18, 2021
Gif: Nintendo

Nintendo recently updated the official Mario Golf: Super Rush website with short clips of every golfer performing their Special Shot. None of these powerful moves, however, are more special than Chargin’ Chuck’s.

Chuck, baby, listen. I know this is your first time in a Mario Golf. Heck, I’m pretty sure it’s your first time being playable in any spin-off. I totally understand reverting to what you know out of anxiety.

But this is golf, Chuck. Not football. You can’t just Happy Gilmore your way through this shit. Now put that dang ball down before the Lakitus fly by and penalise you.

