Covid-19 Barrier Given An JRPG Twist

At stores and offices, perhaps you’ve seen plastic guards to prevent the spread of droplets. Bet you haven’t seen one quite like this.

Propmaker Takumi Armory has created this “RPG Version” of a splash-prevention partition. Amusingly, it’s designed to look like a fantasy role-playing game selection menu, asking what you’d like to do. There are five choices: Battle, Defend, Talk, Agree, or Flee.

Priced at 15,000 yen ($US136 ($174)), it’s probably not ideal for most workplaces or shops, but those with taste should very much appreciate the sentiment.

Previously, Kotaku introduced Takumi Armory’s magic-spell-inspired covid-19 barrier.