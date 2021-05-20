See Games Differently

Deep Silver Has Created A New Studio For A TimeSplitters Sequel

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2021 at 3:20 pm -
Filed to:deep silver
free radical designkoch mediatimesplitters
Deep Silver Has Created A New Studio For A TimeSplitters Sequel
Image: Timesplitters

Fans have wanted TimeSplitters to come back for years, and now, Deep Silver is making it happen.

As part of the Embracer Group’s ongoing mission to acquire seemingly every AA franchise in existence, Deep Silver (which is owned by the group through Koch Media) has announced that a new TimeSplitters is being made by a new in-house studio. That team will be led by David Doak and Steve Ellis, two of the original founders of Free Radical Design.

The TimeSplitters devs will adopt the same name as the older studio, so it’s not just TimeSplitters itself that’s getting a reboot. “To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible,” Steve Ellis, Free Radical Design’s studio development director, said in a release.

The studio is located in England’s Nottingham, and development will begin “in the coming months”. With that in mind, I wouldn’t bet on seeing the new TimeSplitters until probably 2024, but that’s a conservative estimate. No platforms, dates or really anything else has been announced, which is pretty standard for something this early in the works. Still, if you got excited at the thought of buying Homefront: The Revolution just so you could play some TimeSplitters 2 levels, this is something to look forward to.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.