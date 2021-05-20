Deep Silver Has Created A New Studio For A TimeSplitters Sequel

Fans have wanted TimeSplitters to come back for years, and now, Deep Silver is making it happen.

As part of the Embracer Group’s ongoing mission to acquire seemingly every AA franchise in existence, Deep Silver (which is owned by the group through Koch Media) has announced that a new TimeSplitters is being made by a new in-house studio. That team will be led by David Doak and Steve Ellis, two of the original founders of Free Radical Design.

The TimeSplitters devs will adopt the same name as the older studio, so it’s not just TimeSplitters itself that’s getting a reboot. “To finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible,” Steve Ellis, Free Radical Design’s studio development director, said in a release.

Breaking news from the early morning in the UK: Timesplitters is back. Free Radical is back. And @drdoak & @Steve51773 are back, with @deepsilver supporting the rebooted studio. Let's shoot some monkeys. pic.twitter.com/VUrEc1ogzW — Sam Machkovech ☂ (@samred) May 20, 2021

The studio is located in England’s Nottingham, and development will begin “in the coming months”. With that in mind, I wouldn’t bet on seeing the new TimeSplitters until probably 2024, but that’s a conservative estimate. No platforms, dates or really anything else has been announced, which is pretty standard for something this early in the works. Still, if you got excited at the thought of buying Homefront: The Revolution just so you could play some TimeSplitters 2 levels, this is something to look forward to.