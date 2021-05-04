See Games Differently

Demon Slayer Tops US Box Office For First Time Since Original Pokémon Movie

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: May 4, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Screenshot: Aniplex USA
The Demon Slayer feature film was a box office juggernaut in Japan, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away as the biggest earning feature film in Japan. It’s also doing very, very well in the US.

Originally, there was concern about how the movie would do considering its R rating. The movie, however, set a box office record in North America for foreign language films.

Now, this past week, as Funimation announces, the movie topped the North American box office, which is the second time this has ever happened for a Japanese film. ANN points out that the last Japanese movie to top the US theatres was Pokémon: The First Movie twenty years ago.

Demon Slayer earned $US6,412,933 ($8,266,912), eking past the new Mortal Kombat film, which brought in $US6,235,000 ($8,037,539).

According to ANN, Demon Slayer has now become the third highest-grossing anime film ever in the United States with an estimated US$34,118,776 as of Sunday. The previous third spot belonged to Dragon Ball Super: Broly (US$30,712,119), while the top two spots are Pokémon 2000 – The Movie ($US43,758,684 ($56,409,320)) and Pokémon: The First Movie ($US85,744,662 ($110,533,444)), respectively. 

