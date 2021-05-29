See Games Differently

Destruction AllStars Is Getting Bots Because Not Enough People Are Playing

Zack Zwiezen

Published 28 mins ago: May 30, 2021 at 4:20 am -
Screenshot: Lucid Games

Destruction AllStars, released in February exclusively on PS5, doesn’t seem to have a huge community of players online. So to help improve matchmaking, the developers have announced plans to add online bots.

The news of bots being added to the game was revealed in a Dev Update post on Reddit. In the post, the devs at Lucid Games laid out their future plans for the online car combat game. Part of this plan is to add some robots.

“With a community the size of Destruction AllStars,” explained Lucid Games “Spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking.”

According to Lucid Games, the bots are being added to help improve matchmaking during the low times. Though a more cynical take is that nobody is really playing this game anymore and the bots are needed to fill up all the empty slots for the few folks still around.

Lucid Games did clarify that bots won’t be added to the Blitz, a competitive focused mode. That will remain only humans to keep things fair.

Other features being added at some point to Destruction AllStars include a playlist feature, global parties, and improving slams. None of this stuff, including the bots, have release dates but will be added in the future as Lucid Games continues to support the game.

