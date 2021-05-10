See Games Differently

Dragon Ball Super Getting Another Movie Next Year

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: May 10, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Screenshot: 東映映画チャンネル
After the Dragon Ball Super TV anime ended in spring 2018, it returned to Japanese movie theatres later that year in a feature film continuation called Dragon Ball Super: Broly (pictured, above). Now, DBS is coming back once again in 2022. 

The official site has an English language announcement from creator Akira Toriyama, which reads:

An all new movie since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I’m heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character.

We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the movie!

Hrm…wonder who this “unexpected character” is?

