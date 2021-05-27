See Games Differently

Dragon Quest III Getting Another Remake, And It Looks Glorious

Brian Ashcraft

Published 26 mins ago: May 27, 2021 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:artepiazza
dragon questfamitsu scoresnintendo 3dsrole playing video gamessquare enixsuper nintendo entertainment systemtechnology internetvideo game consolesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Dragon Quest III Getting Another Remake, And It Looks Glorious
Screenshot: Square Enix

Over the years, there have been a number of Dragon Quest III. Add another one to the list.

During a live stream today, Square Enix announced that an HD remake with 2D graphics. Square Enix is mixing pixel art with 3D computer graphics to achieve the visual look.

There was no release date or specific game hardware mentioned, but the game will be out simultaneously worldwide on home consoles.

First released on the Famicom in 1988, Dragon Quest III has been remade for and ported to an array of hardware, including the Super Famicom, Game Boy Colour, the Wii, the 3DS, the PS4, the Switch, and mobile devices, among others. 

